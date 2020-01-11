Two drowned, one missing in Kammalawella sea

January 11, 2020   09:03 pm

Two persons have drowned in the sea off Kammalawella in Wennappuwa, while another is still missing, stated the Police Media Division.

Two males and one female had been sea bathing in the area at around 4.30 pm this evening (11) when they had gone missing.

However, one man and a woman had been washed onto the shore and then admitted to the Dankotuwa hospital where they passed away.

The other male is currently missing and search operations are underway in search of him.

Reportedly, the deceased are residents of Mandura and Sandalankawa areas.

Wennappuwa Police are conducting further investigations.

