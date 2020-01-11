-

Several more audio recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s phone conversations have been released to the public and media.

Among them was a phone conversation between the parliamentarian and former head of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) Ravi Vidyalankara.

The audio clips were released by the ‘Sinhale’ organization at a press conference today (11).

The audio clip contained a phone conversation between the MP and ex-FCID Head on arresting MP Basil Rajapaksa and Minister Johnston Fernando.

Meanwhile, State Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena released another audio recording containing a controversial phone conversation between United National Party (UNP) MP Ramanayake and former Director-General of the Bribery Commission Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe.