Ranjans phone calls on arresting Johnston and Basil revealed
January 11, 2020 11:03 pm
Several more audio recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s phone conversations have been released to the public and media.
Among them was a phone conversation between the parliamentarian and former head of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) Ravi Vidyalankara.
The audio clips were released by the ‘Sinhale’ organization at a press conference today (11).
The audio clip contained a phone conversation between the MP and ex-FCID Head on arresting MP Basil Rajapaksa and Minister Johnston Fernando.
Meanwhile, State Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena released another audio recording containing a controversial phone conversation between United National Party (UNP) MP Ramanayake and former Director-General of the Bribery Commission Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe.