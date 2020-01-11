Ranjans phone calls on arresting Johnston and Basil revealed

Ranjans phone calls on arresting Johnston and Basil revealed

January 11, 2020   11:03 pm

-

Several more audio recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s phone conversations have been released to the public and media.

Among them was a phone conversation between the parliamentarian and former head of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) Ravi Vidyalankara.

The audio clips were released by the ‘Sinhale’ organization at a press conference today (11).

The audio clip contained a phone conversation between the MP and ex-FCID Head on arresting MP Basil Rajapaksa and Minister Johnston Fernando.

Meanwhile, State Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena released another audio recording containing a controversial phone conversation between United National Party (UNP) MP Ramanayake and former Director-General of the Bribery Commission Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories