Veteran actor Jayalath Manoratne passes away

Veteran dramatist and actor Jayalath Manoratne has passed away at the age of 71 years.

Reportedly, he had been receiving treatment over an illness for the past few days.

Jayalath Manoratne is an award-winning and renowned actor in Sri Lankan cinema, stage drama, and television. He has also directed his own teledramas and plays.

He is a recipient of Kalasuri and Kala Keerthi titles due to his enormous contribution to the Sri Lankan entertainment industry.