Veteran actor Jayalath Manoratne passes away

Veteran actor Jayalath Manoratne passes away

January 12, 2020   07:47 am

-

Veteran dramatist and actor Jayalath Manoratne has passed away at the age of 71 years.

Reportedly, he had been receiving treatment over an illness for the past few days.

Jayalath Manoratne is an award-winning and renowned actor in Sri Lankan cinema, stage drama, and television. He has also directed his own teledramas and plays.

He is a recipient of Kalasuri and Kala Keerthi titles due to his enormous contribution to the Sri Lankan entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories