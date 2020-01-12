Light showers possible in several areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the afternoon or night.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times over the island particularly in Eastern, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota and Monaragala districts.

SEA AREAS

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantotavia Galle during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Kaluthara via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kaluthara via Colombo and sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times.