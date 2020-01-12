Iran plane crash: UK ambassador arrested in Tehran

-

The UK ambassador to Iran was arrested during anti-government protests in Tehran after officials admitted shooting down a passenger plane.

Rob Macaire was held for three hours, in what the UK described as a “flagrant violation of international law”.

It is understood he was attending a vigil for those who died in the crash, which turned into a protest.

He left to make his way back to the UK embassy, but was arrested as he stopped at a barber shop for a haircut.

In a statement, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.

“The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

The Iranian Etemad newspaper shared a picture of the ambassador on Twitter after the Tasnim news agency reported his arrest.

Iranian media claimed Mr Macaire was accused of inciting anti-government protests.

Iran has said Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down due to “human error” and there were demonstrations in Tehran and other cities on Saturday as people gathered to commemorate those who died.

Earlier, the UK prime minister said Iran’s admission was an “important first step” and called for an investigation into the “tragic accident”.

Missile strikes

Iran initially denied responsibility for Wednesday’s crash - which killed 176 people, including four Britons.

But on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani admitted Iranian military had “unintentionally” shot down the passenger plane after mistaking it for a cruise missile when it turned towards a sensitive military site.

President Rouhani said the missile strike was an “unforgivable mistake”.

The crash came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq.

Mr Johnson said: “This will be an incredibly difficult time for all those families who lost loved ones in such tragic circumstances.

“We will do everything we can to support the families of the four British victims and ensure they get the answers and closure they deserve.”

He said the investigation into the crash should be “comprehensive, transparent and independent”, adding that he would work with other affected nations, including Canada and Ukraine.

The prime minister said it was “vital that all leaders now pursue a diplomatic way forward” in the conflict in the region.

“This tragic accident only reinforces the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region. We can all see very clearly that further conflict will only lead to more loss and tragedy,” he said.

Source: BBC

-Agencies