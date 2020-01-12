President, PM, Foreign Minister convey condolences on Sultan Qaboos demise

-

The President, Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Relations have offered their condolences on the demise of the Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of the Sultanate of Oman.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, the Arab world’s longest-serving ruler, passed away aged 79, yesterday (11).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, through his message of condolences, remarked that Oman had been transformed into a progressive and peaceful nation for the last 50 years under the visionary leadership of the late Sultan.

His message read: “In his passing, Oman and the world have lost a sagacious and dedicated national leader. Sri Lanka has lost a cherished friend and will always value His Majesty’s contribution to the strengthening of the close relationship between Sri Lanka and Oman.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, Government and the People of the Sultanate of Oman at this time of grief and sorrow.”

Adding his condolences, Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the late Sultan will be remembered for his contribution to the people of Sri Lanka, and the people of Oman as well as those of the rest of the world.

He said, ‘the people of Sri Lanka, who have long admired his charismatic personality, share the grief of the people of Oman.’

Dinesh Gunawardena, the Foreign Minister, pointed out that Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman enjoy excellent bilateral relations underpinned by the bonds of friendship, mutual understanding and the strong people-to-people contacts under the stewardship of the demised Sultan.

The vision of Sultan Qaboos bin Said for international relations to bring about peace and harmony to the region and to the world at large will forever be remembered, he further remarked.