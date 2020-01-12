US-Iran conflict may pose serious threats to national security - Sajith

-

Sri Lanka must act with proper management in the face of the US-Iranian conflicts, says Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

However, no one speaks on the issues that this international conflict might create in Sri Lanka, he points out.

He says that this international instability which could lead to a war situation might pose serious threats to Sri Lanka’s national security.

Premadasa pointed out that this situation might lead to an increase in fuel prices and create job insecurity in the hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankan employed in the Middle East.

Yet, there are discussions on the methods or plans to be carried out in case of any of these situations, he says. He further says this is because the recorded phone conversations are the most important ‘scene’ in the country now.

The Opposition Leader expressed these views addressing a public rally held in Avissawella.