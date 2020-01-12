Top officials from US, Russia, China to visit Sri Lanka

-

Three top officials from Russia, China, and the United States will be visiting Sri Lanka today (12).

Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, during his visit, is scheduled to hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Affairs Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and other high officials.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold a media briefing in Colombo following a meeting with heads of state and high-level officials in Sri Lanka, stated the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

Meanwhile, top US diplomat of Alice G. Wells is set to hold a series of bilateral talks with top government officials, politicians, civil society representatives, and other parties, upon her visit.