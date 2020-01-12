Eight hospitalized over acid attack in Morontota

January 12, 2020   02:54 pm

Eight individuals have been hospitalized over an acid attack in Bulathkohupitiya, Kegalle, stated the Police.

Reportedly, the attacks had occurred at around 9 pm last night (11) in the Morontota area in Gurullawala, Bulathkohupitiya.

A disagreement between two families had escalated into a clash which had led to the acid attack, according to the Police.

Eight males from both parties had suffered injuries from the attack and have been admitted to Kegalle General Hospital for treatment.

Bulathkohupitiya Police have launched further investigations into the matter.

