Samurdhi allowance has become a curse - Keheliya

The time has come to eradicate poverty as the Samurdhi subsidy has become a curse to the country, according to State Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

He mentioned this addressing a public meeting in Gampola yesterday (11).

Rambukwella says that during the last government there was a public opinion that all MPs in Parliament were thieves. One reason for this is there being parliamentarians who haven’t even passed their GCE O/Ls, he added.

The State Minister pointed out that the Samurdhi allowance would only further increase the country’s subsistence economy.

Therefore, this should be halted immediately, said Rambukwella.

The government, instead of granting just Rs 2000 to Samurdhi beneficiaries, will create a program to give government employment opportunities fitting of their qualifications in order to uphold the families’ dignity, he further said.