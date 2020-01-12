Samurdhi allowance has become a curse - Keheliya

Samurdhi allowance has become a curse - Keheliya

January 12, 2020   05:18 pm

-

The time has come to eradicate poverty as the Samurdhi subsidy has become a curse to the country, according to State Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

He mentioned this addressing a public meeting in Gampola yesterday (11).

Rambukwella says that during the last government there was a public opinion that all MPs in Parliament were thieves. One reason for this is there being parliamentarians who haven’t even passed their GCE O/Ls, he added.

The State Minister pointed out that the Samurdhi allowance would only further increase the country’s subsistence economy.

Therefore, this should be halted immediately, said Rambukwella.

The government, instead of granting just Rs 2000 to Samurdhi beneficiaries, will create a program to give government employment opportunities fitting of their qualifications in order to uphold the families’ dignity, he further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories