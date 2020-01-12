Wigneswaran meets Rajinikanth to discuss issues in North

-

Former Northern Province Chief Minister C. V. Wigneswaran, who is currently on a tour in Chennai, India, has held a discussion with the famed South Indian actor Rajinikanth.

Wigneswaran attended the sixth commemorative event organized by the Global Tamil Organization in Chennai to deliver a lecture.

Upon meeting at the event, they had engaged in a cordial discussion at the actor’s residence.

Reportedly, they had discussed the political situation in Sri Lanka and the Northern Province, the current situation in the North following the war and the lives of the people in the North.

Rajinikanth has, reportedly, informed the former Chief Minister that he would like to visit the Northern Province of Sri Lanka to look into the issues of the people.