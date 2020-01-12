Tractor collides with Colombo-Kankesanturai express train

January 12, 2020   08:00 pm

An accident had occurred this afternoon (12) when a tractor had collided with an express train traveling from Colombo to Kankesanturai, stated the Police.

Reportedly, the accident had occurred in the Thelippalai Mavittapuram area in Jaffna.

Police said the accident had occurred when a tractor was trying to cross a railway line from an unsafe location.

The accident has damaged the train engine and the trailer of the tractor.

The tractor driver had managed to escape by jumping off the vehicle on time. However, he has sustained minor injuries in the incident, said the police.

Kankesanturai police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

