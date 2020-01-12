Another phone recording of Ranjan and Justice Padmini Ranawaka revealed

January 12, 2020   08:41 pm

-

An audio recording of another conversation between parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake and justice Padmini Ranawaka was released to the public today (12).

The audio clip was released at a press conference held by retired Major Attorney at Law Ajith Prasanna.

The recording contains a conversation between the MP and the judge on the verdict on the case of ’Sil Cloth’ distribution campaign against former Secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunga and former Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Anusha Palpita.

