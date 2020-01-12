-

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says he has no issue with working together with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in building the country.

United National Party (UNP) MP expressed these views addressing a public meeting held in Kesbewa, this afternoon (12).

He says that he will go on a victorious journey by getting together everyone. He does not want to obtain titles by breaking apart the party, Premadasa added.

He further said, “Will commit to winning the upcoming election. How about appointing the next Prime Minister from our party?

I’m ready to work with the President. We even dress alike. I don’t see a big difference between the things we do either. Ready build the country together.”