Chinese Foreign Minister to hold bilateral talks in Sri Lanka

-

State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi will visit Sri Lanka next week to discuss matters related to bilateral ties, according to an official statement.

He will arrive in Colombo on Tuesday (14) and meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena during his visit.

This will be Wang’s first overseas visit for the year 2020.

The visit is the highest level interaction so far after Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected President.

Meetings might discuss bilateral relations including highest level exchange visits, economic cooperation under Belt and Road Initiative, education, and security.



The discussions may also touch International issues including United Nations and human rights, and the Middle East, stated the Foreign Ministry issuing a release.