Showers expected at several places

Showers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the afternoon or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island particularly in North-western and Western provinces and in Hambanthota and Monaragala districts.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Balapititya via Colombo can be rough at times and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times.