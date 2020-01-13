-

Investigations on the recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s controversial telephone conversations will commence today (13), says the Government Analyst’s Department.

Its spokesperson said the CDs, computers and other electronic equipment containing the conversations are currently under the custody of the Department.

A few days ago, Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court ordered the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to hand over the relevant electronic equipment to the Government Analyst’s Department.

The pistol with an expired license which was seized from MP Ramanayake’s residence in Madiwela was also ordered to be handed over.

The Government Analyst’s Department will subsequently present its findings on the relevant conversations to the court.