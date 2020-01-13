24-hour water cut in and around Kelaniya

January 13, 2020   09:06 am

A water cut has been imposed today (13) in several areas in Kelaniya and Biyagama for 24 hours, according to the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut commenced at 8.00 am this morning and it will last until 8.00 am the tomorrow (14).

The water cut affects Peliyagoda, Wattala-Mabola Urban Council areas, Hendala, Elakanda, and Palliyawatta areas in Kelaniya Urban Council, Maguruwila Road, Wijerama Mawatha, K. E. Perera Road, Gonawala, Pamunuwila and Batalahenawatta areas of Biyagama Urban Council area.

The interruption to the water supply is caused by a necessary construction of Phase II of the Kelani River Right Bank Water Project, NWSDB has said.

