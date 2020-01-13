Thai flight makes emergency landing at BIA as two passengers fall ill

-

Indonesia-bound passenger airplane belonging to Thai Lion Air has made an emergency landing at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (13).

According to sources at BIA, two passengers had fallen ill during their flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Surabaya in Indonesia. Accordingly, the flight was diverted to Katunayake Airport in order to provide medical treatment for the two ailing passengers.

However, they were pronounced dead as the plane landed at the Airport.

The deceased were identified as a 71-year-old Indonesian woman and a 64-year-old man.

The remains of the two passengers will be handed over to the Embassy of Indonesia in Colombo after concluding investigations into the incident.