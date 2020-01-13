Postmortem of 3 Sri Lankan students died in Azerbaijan concludes

-

Postmortem examination on the three Sri Lankan students who died of smoke inhalation in Azerbaijan has been completed, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government of Azerbaijan has informed this to the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Tehran.

However, the Azerbaijan’s government is yet to announce a date for repatriation of the bodies of the three female students, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the Sri Lankan embassy in Tehran is finalizing arrangements with the government of Azerbaijan as there is no embassy in Azerbaijan.

Three Sri Lankan female students died of smoke inhalation in a fire due to an electrical shortage which occurred at their apartment in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday (January 10).

All three victims, aged 21-25 years were identified as students at Western Caspian University in Baku.

Their bodies were submitted to forensic medical examinations and the Azerbaijan government has launched investigations into the matter.