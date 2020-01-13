Preschool teacher remanded for allegedly shooting man to death

-

A preschool teacher has been arrested for allegedly gunning down and killing a man in the head.

The body of the shooting victim was found on Friday (January 10) in Samadhigama area in Thanamalwila.

Officers of Thanamalwila Police had subsequently launched investigations into the incident to apprehend the perpetrator.

A 35-year-old woman residing in the same area was taken into custody and she was identified as a preschool teacher. The police uncovered a damaged mobile phone in possession of the arrestee.

It is reported that the arrested preschool teacher had been in a relationship with the victim.

The preschool teacher, who was produced before Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court yesterday (12), was ordered to be remanded until today.

Thanamalwila Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.