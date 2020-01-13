Prison guard busted with heroin

-

A prison guard, who had been in possession of heroin, has been arrested at milepost 1 on Kalutara-Horana road.

The officers of narcotics control unit of Kalutara Police had made the arrest during a raid.

According to the police media division, 10g 500mg of heroin were seized from the prison guard.

The arrestee is a 51-year-old from Jawatte area and is a prison guard attached to Welikada Prison.

He is scheduled to be produced before Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.



In the meantime, two persons, who were in possession of heroin, have been taken into custody by the crimes prevention unit of Jaffna Police.

The suspects were arrested at Chavakachcheri area along with 10g 214mg of herion.

They are to be produced before Chavakachcheri Magistrate’s Court today (13).