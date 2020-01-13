Navy rescues 6 fishermen distressed at sea

Navy rescues 6 fishermen distressed at sea

January 13, 2020   04:30 pm

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have rescued 6 fishermen who were distressed at sea, today (13).

A multi-day fishing trawler which had left the Kudawella fisheries harbour in Hambanthota, had suffered a water leak into its hull due to a collision with a rock and six fishermen onboard were stranded at sea. 

On receipt of the information about this accident, under the directives of Naval Headquarters, a naval craft was dispatched for the rescue mission.

Accordingly, the distressed trawler had been observed by navy in the seas off Hambanthota and they were safely escorted to Hambanthota harbour, the SLN media unit said.

