New Commissioner General appointed to Excise Dept.

Mr. A. Bodaragama, who has served for over three decades in the Department of Excise, has been appointed its Commissioner General.

Joining the Excise Department in 1985 as an excise inspector, Bodaragama held various positions at the bureau, including the post of Acting Commissioner General of Excise.

He has also served as an adviser to the Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development.

Bodaragama obtained his Masters Degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Colombo.