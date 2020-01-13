New Commissioner General appointed to Excise Dept.

New Commissioner General appointed to Excise Dept.

January 13, 2020   04:49 pm

-

Mr. A. Bodaragama, who has served for over three decades in the Department of Excise, has been appointed its Commissioner General.

Joining the Excise Department in 1985 as an excise inspector, Bodaragama held various positions at the bureau, including the post of Acting Commissioner General of Excise.

He has also served as an adviser to the Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development.

Bodaragama obtained his Masters Degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories