Wigneswaran supports issuing dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils in India

Former Chief Minister of Sri Lanka Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran on Sunday said he strongly supported the idea of dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils living in India.

This comes in the background of CAA, which excluded Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

“Population of Tamils (in Sri Lanka) has come down because of migration to India. Sri Lanka is not in a position to provide basic amenities to Tamils if they return,” he told reporters.

He said Sri Lanka and the Government of India should work together to provide dual citizenship to Tamils who have settled there.

Wigneswaran met Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan and a few former judges of Madras High Court. He later visited actor Rajinikanth and invited him to visit Sri Lanka.

Source: New Indian Express