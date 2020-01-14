No decision so far on reinstating Dr. Shafi - Public Service Commission

-

No final decision has been made so far regarding the request made to the Health Service Committee of the Public Service Commission by Dr. Mohamed Shafi that he be reinstated.

Mr. Daya Senarath, the Secretary to the Public Service Commission stated this issuing a media release yesterday (13).

Dr. Shafi had made the relevant request through the Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

The statement read: “The Secretary to the Ministry of Health has been asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the charges framed quite contrary to the Medical Officer concerned and submit the report thereon to the Health Service Committee of the Public Service Commission and the said report has not been received as yet. I wish to state that no final decision on this matter is arrived by the Health Service Committee until the Secretary of the Ministry of Health makes his recommendations on such report and the request of Dr. S.S.M. Shafi.”

The Public Service Commission, accordingly, rebuffed the statements published through various media networks, stating that they are “quite contrary to this matter”.

“There has no inquiry of whatever nature been made by His Excellency the President or any other officer from the Presidential Secretariat on this matter from the Public Service Commission or the Health Service Committee under its purview,” the release read further.