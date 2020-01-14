Foreign minister meets top US, Russian & Chinese officials

-

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena has held bilateral discussions with the high-profile Russian, Chinese and US delegates who arrived in the county for official visits.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells reached Sri Lanka early this morning (14) while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Sri Lanka last night.

Minister Gunawardena and his Chinese counterpart have discussed investment projects during their bilateral talks, the Foreign Ministry said.

It was reported that discussions with the Russian foreign minister commenced at around 11.00 am in the morning.

A joint press brief chaired by the two foreign ministers is taking place in Colombo.