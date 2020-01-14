AG directs CCD to obtain warrant to arrest Ranjan

AG directs CCD to obtain warrant to arrest Ranjan

January 14, 2020   03:13 pm

-

The Attorney General has directed the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

He also instructs the CCD to produce the parliamentarian before court for offences committed in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution, for interference with the functions judges. 

Several controversial audio recordings containing telephone conversations between former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake and several influential figures in the country had come to light recently.

Phone conversations the MP purportedly had with certain judges as well as officials in the judicial service were among those recordings released thus far.

The ‘Sinhale’ organization has filed several complaints with the Judicial Service Commission, seeking a comprehensive investigation into the involvement of judicial authorities in this matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories