Ranjan Ramanayake arrested by CCD

UNP Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

CCD officers had arrived at the MP’s official residence in Madiwela, a short while ago, with an arrest warrant, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was subsequently taken into custody and taken away by in a police jeep by the officers.

MP Ramanayake is expected to be produced before the court in a short while after a statement is recorded from him.

The Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant against Mr Ramanayake, a few hours ago, based on a request made by the police.

Accordingly, the magistrate had ordered to arrest and produce the parliamentarian before the court.

Earlier today (14), the Attorney General directed the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest UNP MP Ramanayake.

He has also instructed the CCD to produce the parliamentarian before court for offences committed in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution, for interference with the functions judges.

Several controversial audio recordings containing telephone conversations between former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake and several influential figures in the country had come to light recently.

Phone conversations the MP purportedly had with certain judges as well as officials in the judicial service were among those recordings released thus far.

The ‘Sinhale’ organization has filed several complaints with the Judicial Service Commission, seeking a comprehensive investigation into the involvement of judicial authorities in this matter.