Iraj appointed to SLTPB director board

Popular artists and music producer Iraj Weeraratne has been appointed to the Director Board of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB).

He has been appointed to the position with immediate effect by Minister of Tourism and Aviation Prasanna Ranatunga, by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 43 (2) of the Tourisms Act No. 38 of 2005.

The appointment is valid for a period of one year, according to the letter of appointment, copies of which have been sent to State Minister of Tourism Promotion, Secretaries to the President, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Ministry of Tourisms and Aviation, State Secretary to the Ministry of Tourisms Promotion, Auditor General and Secretary to the Board of Directors.