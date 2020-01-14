President instructs police to strictly comply with the law when making arrests

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has advised the Acting IGP to exercise caution when arresting individuals and to always strictly comply with the law.

The President has instructed Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundara to inform Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne to exercise caution and adhere to legal norms when making arrests as the arrest is not part of the punishment and also because being arrested affects an individuals reputation and social status, the PMD said.

President Rajapaksa further says that when public representatives such as Parliamentarians and professionals such as doctors are subjected to arrest, the police officer should show proper respect to the arrestees.