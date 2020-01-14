Rs 1,000 daily wage for estate workers from March 1

Rs 1,000 daily wage for estate workers from March 1

January 14, 2020   10:07 pm

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided on a minimum daily wage of Rs 1,000 for the plantation workers in the country with effect from March 01, 2020. 

Estate workers have continuously struggled to increased their minimum daily wage to Rs 1,000. However, trade unions and employers had failed to reach an agreement on the matter. 

Under the former government, the base daily wage was hiked up to Rs. 750.

During his election campaign, President Rajapaksa had promised estate workers that he would grant them their demand of a daily wage of Rs 1,000 if elected.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories