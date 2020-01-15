Ranjan to be produced before courts today

-

UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested last evening, will be produced before Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (15).

The police media division said, the parliamentarian was taken into custody at his residence in Madiwela and brought to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) at around 6.15 pm yesterday.

He was arrested on a warrant issued by the Nugegoda Magistrate.

It is reported that he was placed under arrest over the offences committed in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution, for interference with the functions of judges.

This move came as the recordings of controversial telephone conversations that the parliamentarian has had with many influential and well-known persons came to light a few days ago.