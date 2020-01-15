Remains of three students who died in Azerbaijan arrive in Sri Lanka

-

The remains of the three Sri Lankan female students, who died of smoke inhalation in Azerbaijan, have been brought to the island this morning (15).

The bodies were airlifted on Qatar Airways to arrive at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 9.15 a.m. today.

The families of the deceased students had arrived at the Katunayake Airport to collect the remains.

Sri Lankan envoys in Doha and Tehran were in coordination with the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka in expediting the repatriation of the remains of the three Sri Lankan students at state expense.

Three Sri Lankan female students died of smoke inhalation in a fire due to an electrical shortage which occurred at their apartment in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday (January 10).

All three victims, aged 21-25 years were identified as students at Western Caspian University in Baku.

Their bodies were submitted to forensic medical examinations and the Azerbaijan government has launched investigations into the matter. The postmortem examination on the deaths were concluded two days ago.