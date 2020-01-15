Man found with cut wounds dies after being hospitalized

January 15, 2020   12:38 pm

-

A man who suffered multiple cut wounds has been found lying on the roadside in Kahatapitiya, Batapola early this morning.

Batapola Police has acted in this regard based on information received by the 1-1-9 emergency hotline at around 1.10 am today.

However, the injured person has succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Batapola Hospital.

He was identified as a 40-year-old residing in the same area.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at Batapola Hospital and the magistrate’s inquest on the death is scheduled for today (15).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories