Man found with cut wounds dies after being hospitalized

A man who suffered multiple cut wounds has been found lying on the roadside in Kahatapitiya, Batapola early this morning.

Batapola Police has acted in this regard based on information received by the 1-1-9 emergency hotline at around 1.10 am today.

However, the injured person has succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Batapola Hospital.

He was identified as a 40-year-old residing in the same area.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at Batapola Hospital and the magistrate’s inquest on the death is scheduled for today (15).