Ranjan produced before Nugegoda magistrate

January 15, 2020   01:59 pm

UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested last evening, has been produced before Nugegoda Magistrate by the officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) a short while ago.

The parliamentarian escorted from the CCD at around 1.00 pm this afternoon (15).


MP Ramanayake was taken into custody at his residence in Madiwela and brought to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) at 6.15 pm yesterday.

He was arrested on a warrant issued by the Nugegoda Magistrate.

It is reported that he was placed under arrest over the offences committed in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution, for interference with the functions of judges.

This move came as the recordings of controversial telephone conversations that the parliamentarian has had with many influential and well-known figures came to light a few days ago.

