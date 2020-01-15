PM assures justice for victims of political revenge

-

Justice will be served for those who were victimized by political revenge, says Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Premier stated this yesterday, during a meeting held with the trade union alliance of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). The meeting took place at the Temple Trees.

The trade union leaders who attended the meeting have voiced out the inconveniences faced by their colleagues during the administration of former government due to various political reprisals such as arbitrary suspension of work, transfer and demotion.

The Prime Minister has stressed that suspension of work due to the offences committed by public servants cannot be considered an act of exacting political revenge. The public does not expect the current government to make political interferences in situations as such, PM Rajapaksa has pointed out.

However, he has assured that the incidents where public servants were subjected to political revenge will be looked into.