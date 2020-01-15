New chairman appointed to MILCO

-

Supply chain management maestro Mr. Lasantha Wickramasinghe has been appointed the new chairman of MILCO (Pvt) Ltd.

For more than 12 years, Mr. Wickramasinghe has served at IFS R&D International (Pvt), a leading international information technology company, as an expert in the fields of supply chain management and tax reporting principles in various countries.

He embarked on his career as an executive in the production planning unit of Haycarb PLC.

After obtaining his first degree in Mathematics (Special) from the University of Colombo, Mr. Wickramasinghe, while being a full-time employee, achieved two master’s degrees in the fields of Information Technology and Manufacturing Management. He is currently reading for an MPhil/PhD in Economics (International Trade) from the University of Colombo.

Mr. Wickramasinghe was appointed the Secretary of Association of Information Technology Professionals in 2015 and serves in the position to date.

He is also the Secretary of Yuthukama Sanwada Kawayam, a position he has been holding since its inception.