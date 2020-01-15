Minimum wage of estate workers to be increased to Rs. 1000

-

The government has decided to increase the minimum wage for plantation sector employees with effect from the 1st of March 2020.

Cabinet of Ministers, during its meeting yesterday approved the proposal to pay a minimum wage of Rs. 1000 for plantation sector workers.

The proposal was tabled by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, being true to his pledge mentioned in the national policy framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’.

Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development Arumugan Thondaman, State Minister of Water Supply Facilities Vasudeva Nanayakkara, as well as Sri Lankan cricket great Muttiah Muralitharan, commended this move by the government.

In 2018, the minimum wage of the estate workers stood at Rs. 600 amidst continuous protests demanding an increase up to Rs. 1000.

However, following several rounds of talks between the authorities and the representatives of plantation sector workers last year, the minimum wage was increased up to Rs. 700.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, during his presidential election campaign, made a pledge to increase the minimum wage of the estate workers to Rs. 1000.