Ranil must step down from party leadership  Fonseka

UNP Parliamentarian Sarath Fonseka says Ranil Wickremesinghe must step down from party leadership.

Speaking to the media, the MP said Wickremesinghe has held the position for 25 years now, and a very small faction of the party is of the that the former Premier should continue to be the UNP’s leader.

MP Fonseka suggests that as an alternative, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa must ascend to the party leadership.



In the meantime, UNP MP Vajira Abeywardana pointed out that the party should not undergo any changes in its leadership.

As per the party’s constitution, the UNP’s parliamentary group is not vested with powers to remove or change the party leader, MP Abeywardana said further.