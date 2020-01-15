Ranil must step down from party leadership  Fonseka

Ranil must step down from party leadership  Fonseka

January 15, 2020   11:39 pm

-

UNP Parliamentarian Sarath Fonseka says Ranil Wickremesinghe must step down from party leadership.

Speaking to the media, the MP said Wickremesinghe has held the position for 25 years now, and a very small faction of the party is of the that the former Premier should continue to be the UNP’s leader.

MP Fonseka suggests that as an alternative, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa must ascend to the party leadership.


In the meantime, UNP MP Vajira Abeywardana pointed out that the party should not undergo any changes in its leadership.

As per the party’s constitution, the UNP’s parliamentary group is not vested with powers to remove or change the party leader, MP Abeywardana said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories