-

The parliamentary group of the United National Party (UNP) is scheduled to convene today (16).

MP Gayantha Karunatileka stated that the meeting will take place at party headquarters, Sirikotha, at 5.00 pm in the evening.

In the meantime, a special discussion of UNP parliamentarians, chaired by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, was held yesterday.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, MP Sujeewa Senasinghe said he is hopeful that Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa would be appointed the party’s leader. He added that the meeting focused on holding a vote to decide the leadership of the party.

Meanwhile, MP Harsha de Silva also commented on the statement made by MP Vajira Abeywardana that the leadership of the party should not be changed at the moment and that the forces attempting to do so will be defeated.

He said, what matters within a party is the opinion of the majority members, not the opinion of MP Abeywardana or any other person.