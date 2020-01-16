Clashes in Badulla and Jaffna injures 15

-

A clash between two parties in the Wewelhinnawatta area in Badulla has resulted in injuries to ten persons.

The injured in the clash, which occurred last evening (15) have been admitted to the Badulla Hospital for treatment, stated the police.

Reportedly, 2 females are among the injured persons.

Meanwhile, 5 persons have been injured in a clash that had occurred in the Jaffna town.

According to the police, the clash had taken place between two drunken parties.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.