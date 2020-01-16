SLFPs Central Committee to meet today

SLFPs Central Committee to meet today

January 16, 2020   10:20 am

-

A meeting of the Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled for today (16).

Chaired by former President Maithripala Sirisena, the meeting will commence at 7.00 pm in the evening.

MP Weerakumara Dissanayake said the meeting will pay more attention to the future activities of the party, the current political situation in the country and the upcoming general election.

The meeting will also focus on restructuring the party as well as the progress of the disciplinary inquiries conducted within the party.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories