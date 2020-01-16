-

A meeting of the Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled for today (16).

Chaired by former President Maithripala Sirisena, the meeting will commence at 7.00 pm in the evening.

MP Weerakumara Dissanayake said the meeting will pay more attention to the future activities of the party, the current political situation in the country and the upcoming general election.

The meeting will also focus on restructuring the party as well as the progress of the disciplinary inquiries conducted within the party.