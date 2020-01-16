Tuk driver arrested for injuring child in hit-and-run case

Tuk driver arrested for injuring child in hit-and-run case

January 16, 2020   10:41 am

-

A three-wheeler driver has been arrested by the Bogawantalawa Police in connection with a hit-and-run case that had injured a school kid in Bogawantalawa.

Reportedly, a grade 6 student traveling on the Hatton-Bogawantalawa main road near the Bridwell Estate area had been hit by a three-wheeler traveling at high speed before fleeing the scene.

The injured student had been first admitted to the Bogawantalawa Hospital and then transferred to the Dick Oya Base Hospital over the critical condition of the child.

The relevant three-wheeler and its driver have been apprehended by the Bogawantalawa Police, yesterday (15).

The arrested suspect is set to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court today (16), stated the Police.

Further investigations are carried out by the Bogawantalawa Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories