Tuk driver arrested for injuring child in hit-and-run case

A three-wheeler driver has been arrested by the Bogawantalawa Police in connection with a hit-and-run case that had injured a school kid in Bogawantalawa.

Reportedly, a grade 6 student traveling on the Hatton-Bogawantalawa main road near the Bridwell Estate area had been hit by a three-wheeler traveling at high speed before fleeing the scene.

The injured student had been first admitted to the Bogawantalawa Hospital and then transferred to the Dick Oya Base Hospital over the critical condition of the child.

The relevant three-wheeler and its driver have been apprehended by the Bogawantalawa Police, yesterday (15).

The arrested suspect is set to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court today (16), stated the Police.

Further investigations are carried out by the Bogawantalawa Police.