Applications for job-generating program for low-income families published next week

-

The applications pertaining to the program for generating employment opportunities for poor families and unskilled workers have been planned to be published before January 20.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said the program, which was launched with the intention of providing 100,000 jobs for the Multi-Purpose Development Task Force as envisaged in the national policy statement titled “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor”, has now reached its final stage.

The purpose of this Multi-Purpose Development Force is to uplift the low-income families that receive Samurdhi beneficiaries and non-Samurdhi recipient families.

This program selects unskilled individuals without any formal education or of lower level of education. During the first phase 100,000 jobs are planned to be provided covering the entire island.

Around 30,000 more indirect employment opportunities will also be generated. More than 10,000 graduates will be recruited for the positions of management and monitoring at the field level, the PMD said.

Nearly 300 to 350 persons from each Divisional Secretariat will be recruited and they will be seconded to fill the vacancies which do not require any specific educational qualifications exist at schools, hospitals and other State institutions. Measures will be taken to absorb the candidates to sectors such as masonry, carpentry, agriculture, fisheries, forest conservation following provision of training according to the needs of the area.

Requirement and training will be conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence and the tri-forces.