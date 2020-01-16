Man smuggling heroin into Bogambara Prison arrested

January 16, 2020   02:03 pm

A person who had smuggled in heroin to Pallekele Bogambara Prison has been arrested by the prison officers.

He had attempted to deliver 8g of heroin concealed in a lunch box to a prison inmate, who had been imprisoned over drug offences.

The suspect was identified as a resident of Mahaiyawa area in Kandy.

It is reported that the haul was concealed inside a false bottom of a lunch box.

Under the instructions of Pallekele Bogambara Prison Superintendent Wijaya Tennakoon, Assistant Superintendent of Police, R.S Mahanama and Chief Jailor Ranjith Premalal, the arrest was made and the suspect was handed over to Pallekele Police for further investigations.

