Govt. plans to re-open Kantale Sugar Factory

Measures will soon be taken to commence operations of the Kantale Sugar Factory, says Minister of State for Small and Medium Enterprises Development Susantha Punchinilame.

The decision to commence work at the factory was taken following discussions with the Plantation Industries Minister, the Secretary to the President and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Punchinilame told Ada Derana.

This would generate numerous employment opportunities as well as save the money spent on importing sugar, he pointed out.

However, the exact dates of commencement could only be revealed following the next parliamentary session, he said.