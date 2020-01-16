UNP meeting ends without decision on party leadership

-

UPDATE (9.07 pm): United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa have decided to meet early next week to decide on the party Leadership.

MP Navin Dissanayake mentioned this to the media following the special parliamentary group meeting held this evening.

The United National Party (UNP) Parliamentary Group meeting has ended without a conclusion on the party leadership.

A special meeting of the UNP parliamentary group was held at the party’s headquarters, Sirikotha at 5 pm this evening (16).

A final decision regarding the party leadership was set to be taken at the meeting today.

However, the meeting concluded without a final decision on the matter, stated the General Secretary of the party MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.