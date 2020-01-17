President recommends Yasantha Kodagoda to Supreme Court

-

The President of the Court of Appeal Yasantha Kodagoda PC has been recommended to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

It is reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sent recommendations to the Constitutional Council.

President’s Counsel (PC) Yasantha Kodagoda was appointed the President of Appeals Court on the 28th of March last year.

The President has recommended Mr. Kodagoda to the Supreme Court to fill the position vacated by the demise of Supreme Court Justice Prasanna Jayawardena PC.

Mr. Jayawardena passed away on the 24th of December last year while receiving treatment at a private hospital.