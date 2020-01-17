Rajitha arrives at Colombo HC

-

Former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has arrived at the Colombo High Court for the hearing of the revision application filed by the Attorney General against the order of the Chief Magistrate granting bail to him.

The Attorney General, on January 08, filed the revision application on January 08 challenging the decision of the Magistrate Court to grant bail to the Parliamentarian.

On December 19, Senaratne had filed an anticipatory bail application seeking the prevention of his arrest, which was rejected by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The following day he filed another anticipatory bail application. However, four days later the Colombo Additional Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest the former Health Minister, over the controversial press conference.

On December 26, it was reported that Senaratne was admitted to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CICU) of Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita.

The next day he was arrested and remanded over the “white van” press conference he had called in November, but he continued to receive treatment at the hospital.

On December 30, Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to release the former Health Minister on bail. He was granted bail a day before the second anticipatory bail application was scheduled to be taken up for consideration.